SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,334 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kforce were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KFRC. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Kforce by 59.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Kforce by 487.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in Kforce by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Kforce in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kforce during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kforce Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $57.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.87. Kforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.15 and a 52 week high of $74.79.

Kforce Announces Dividend

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Kforce had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $356.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Kforce’s payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KFRC. StockNews.com upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Sidoti upgraded Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Kforce Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

