Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Free Report) by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,080 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVIR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,722,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,079,000 after buying an additional 122,812 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,271,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,141,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 672,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 122,447 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 594,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 211,428 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Atea Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jean-Pierre Sommadossi sold 33,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $137,461.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,890,053 shares in the company, valued at $23,854,714.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AVIR opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.65. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.17.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.28. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVIR shares. Morgan Stanley raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $6.88 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antiviral therapeutics for patients with viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

