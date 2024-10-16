SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,206 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,444 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 17.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,597,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,941 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 86.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 506,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 234,021 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 55.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 185,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 66,183 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 394.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 331,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 264,070 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California during the first quarter worth about $630,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 719,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,077,564. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BANC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Banc of California from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James raised Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Banc of California from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banc of California currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.45.

Banc of California Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BANC opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.86. Banc of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $15.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). Banc of California had a negative net margin of 21.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $492.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.01%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

