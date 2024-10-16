TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) by 82.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88,192 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in TTEC by 280.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TTEC in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in TTEC during the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in TTEC during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Get TTEC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on TTEC from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on TTEC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.90.

TTEC Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $6.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33. The stock has a market cap of $287.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $23.78.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.14). TTEC had a negative net margin of 13.39% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $534.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.67 million. Equities research analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TTEC

(Free Report)

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.