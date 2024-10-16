SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 11,539 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Czech National Bank grew its position in Teleflex by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,598 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter valued at $918,000. Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter valued at about $21,232,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

TFX opened at $235.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $177.63 and a fifty-two week high of $257.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $749.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.98 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 8.76%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TFX. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.86.

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total value of $638,898.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,159.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

