SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,232 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,419,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the second quarter worth $13,720,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 5.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,680,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,649,000 after buying an additional 178,672 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 31.4% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 713,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after buying an additional 170,796 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold during the first quarter worth about $712,000. 34.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Seabridge Gold stock opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $18.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -248.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.78.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.34.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

