SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $554,000 in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 49.8% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 71,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 23,667 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $879,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 172,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 8,509 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,758.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,894,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,277 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.55. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $14.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.47% and a negative net margin of 26.23%. The business had revenue of $126.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,168,002.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $244,875. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

