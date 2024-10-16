Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $132,000 Position in Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKKT. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Bakkt by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,857,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,725 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bakkt by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,722,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 313,227 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Bakkt in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Bakkt during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Bakkt during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. 11.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKKT stock opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $68.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.82. The firm has a market cap of $147.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 4.72.

Bakkt ( NYSE:BKKT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $509.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.20 million. Bakkt had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 47.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($4.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post -6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers software as a service and application programming interface solutions for crypto and loyalty, powering engagement, and performance. The company operates Bakkt Marketplace, a platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, and store crypto in an embedded web experience; Bakkt Crypto, a platform that supports clients with a range of crypto solutions; and Bakkt Trust, institutional-grade qualified custody solution for market participants.

