SG Americas Securities LLC Has $555,000 Stock Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 386.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,229 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,303 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Summit Materials from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

Summit Materials Stock Performance

SUM stock opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $44.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.36 and its 200-day moving average is $38.74.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company’s revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Summit Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.