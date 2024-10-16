SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 13,598 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 338.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,598 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,081,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Trustmark during the second quarter valued at about $388,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Trustmark by 3.1% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,442,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,398,000 after buying an additional 102,268 shares during the period. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the second quarter worth about $1,866,000. Institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Trustmark from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Trustmark from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Trustmark Stock Performance

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.04 and its 200 day moving average is $30.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.73. Trustmark Co. has a 12 month low of $18.96 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $283.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.80%.

Trustmark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.