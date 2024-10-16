Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $133,000 in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 79,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Seer by 233.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,329,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 931,260 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Seer during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Seer in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Seer by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 25,441 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Seer during the first quarter worth $56,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Seer from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

SEER stock opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. Seer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82. The firm has a market cap of $127.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.46.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. Seer had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 559.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Seer, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the biology of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that includes proprietary engineered nanoparticles, consumables, automation instrumentation, and software to perform proteomic analysis to provide a solution that can be incorporated by nearly any lab for research use only.

