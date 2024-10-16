Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $84,000 in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 18,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Inozyme Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Inozyme Pharma by 14.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 11.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

INZY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.14.

Shares of NASDAQ INZY opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.04. The firm has a market cap of $332.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts expect that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

