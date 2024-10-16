Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $145,000 Position in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar in the second quarter valued at about $12,900,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Waystar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $813,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waystar in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waystar during the second quarter worth $791,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Waystar during the second quarter worth $8,171,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WAY. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Waystar from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waystar from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Waystar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

Waystar Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of WAY stock opened at $27.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.60. Waystar Holding Corp. has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $28.57.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waystar Holding Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Waystar Profile

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

