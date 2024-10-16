Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,812 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGRX. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $76,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.51. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $14.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

