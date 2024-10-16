Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases New Holdings in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMPO. CWM LLC raised its position in CompoSecure by 205.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in CompoSecure during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CompoSecure during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CompoSecure

In other CompoSecure news, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $497,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,292,219 shares in the company, valued at $14,291,942.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $497,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,292,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,291,942.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michele Logan sold 10,017,983 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $75,635,771.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,043,320 shares in the company, valued at $15,427,066. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,867,586 shares of company stock valued at $82,870,442. Company insiders own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CMPO shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on CompoSecure from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Compass Point raised their price target on CompoSecure from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.07.

CompoSecure Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ CMPO opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.78. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $8.87.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CompoSecure Company Profile

(Free Report)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

