Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 132.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 9,494 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SFIX. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.80 to $2.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.27.

Stitch Fix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $5.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.26. The firm has a market cap of $357.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.90.

Stitch Fix Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

