Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 31,757 Shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Free Report) by 141.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,757 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Galiano Gold were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAU. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,498,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 1,013,141 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 17,919,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,822,000 after purchasing an additional 947,328 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 944,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 614,316 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Galiano Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Galiano Gold Stock Up 0.7 %

Galiano Gold stock opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. Galiano Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.53 million, a PE ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Galiano Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:GAU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from $4.40 to $4.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Read Our Latest Report on GAU

About Galiano Gold

(Free Report)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.