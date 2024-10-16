NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Free Report) by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,206 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in NeuroPace were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after buying an additional 80,324 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in NeuroPace by 56.1% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in NeuroPace by 46.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 21,703 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in NeuroPace during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

NPCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NeuroPace from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NeuroPace from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NPCE stock opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $185.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.78. NeuroPace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 41.63% and a negative return on equity of 195.26%. The company had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

