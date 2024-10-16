Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stake in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report) by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,309 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.11% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,728,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 37,739 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 206.7% during the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 64,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 43,176 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 382.6% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 60,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 48,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.58.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). CytomX Therapeutics had a net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $25.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

