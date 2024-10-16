Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 479,249 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) by 97.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479,249 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GDRX. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in GoodRx during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in GoodRx during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in GoodRx by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at GoodRx

In related news, major shareholder Equity Vii L.P. Spectrum sold 10,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total value of $83,921.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoodRx Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GDRX opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.58. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $9.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -696.00, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.47 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. GoodRx’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GDRX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James raised shares of GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoodRx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.36.

GoodRx Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

