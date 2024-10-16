Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,590 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in MeiraGTx were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MeiraGTx in the 1st quarter valued at about $706,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 66.5% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in MeiraGTx in the first quarter valued at about $728,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in MeiraGTx by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in MeiraGTx by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MGTX opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $342.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.64.

MeiraGTx ( NASDAQ:MGTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.45). MeiraGTx had a negative net margin of 1,146.81% and a negative return on equity of 152.82%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 million. On average, analysts predict that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MGTX shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of MeiraGTx from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,531,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,124,412. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.

