Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $92,000 Position in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,134 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sportradar Group were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its position in Sportradar Group by 187.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 120.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sportradar Group in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000.

SRAD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JMP Securities raised shares of Sportradar Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.88.

NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. Sportradar Group AG has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.89, a P/E/G ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

