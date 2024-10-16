Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,972,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $256,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,580 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,374,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,396,000 after buying an additional 511,538 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,190,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,855,000 after buying an additional 136,696 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,960,000 after acquiring an additional 139,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,531,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,655,000 after acquiring an additional 19,104 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KTOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $25.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 361.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $300.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $142,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 279,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,625,072. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $60,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,325. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,625,072. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,133 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,327 over the last quarter. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.