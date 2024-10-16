Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $85,000 in Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waldencast during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Waldencast during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Waldencast during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Waldencast during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Waldencast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WALD. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Waldencast in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Waldencast from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Waldencast Stock Performance

Waldencast stock opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Waldencast plc has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.06.

Waldencast Profile

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

