The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) by 88.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Children’s Place worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Children’s Place by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 42.3% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Children’s Place by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Children’s Place by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 27,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 344.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 20,253 shares during the last quarter.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLCE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Children’s Place Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PLCE opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $178.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.23. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $38.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.40. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 4,732.98%. The firm had revenue of $319.66 million during the quarter.

About Children’s Place

(Free Report)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.