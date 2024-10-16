Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 7,476 Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RENT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Rent the Runway during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Rent the Runway during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Rent the Runway during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Rent the Runway alerts:

Insider Activity at Rent the Runway

In related news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 6,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $61,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,880. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,187 shares of company stock worth $195,670. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rent the Runway Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RENT opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.20. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $41.81.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($4.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.86) by $1.69. The business had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($8.00) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Rent the Runway from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rent the Runway

About Rent the Runway

(Free Report)

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RENT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.