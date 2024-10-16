Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 12,015 Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,015 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Ooma by 52.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Ooma during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Ooma in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Ooma by 30.5% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 27,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ooma during the second quarter worth $238,000. 80.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OOMA opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.09. The company has a market capitalization of $310.46 million, a P/E ratio of -117.60 and a beta of 0.93. Ooma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $12.60.

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $64.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.72 million. Analysts forecast that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

