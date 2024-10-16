Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stake in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Quad/Graphics were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QUAD. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the second quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quad/Graphics in the second quarter worth $850,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 777,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 33.4% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 52,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 13,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

QUAD stock opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95. The company has a market cap of $285.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.60. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Quad/Graphics ( NYSE:QUAD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 26.62%. The business had revenue of $634.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Quad/Graphics, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QUAD. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Quad/Graphics in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Quad/Graphics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.60 target price on shares of Quad/Graphics in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

