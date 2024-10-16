Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $557,000 in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 62,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 13.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 25,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 46,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 52,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. 8.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.96. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $10.04.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

