Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Free Report) by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,441 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.15% of Cardiff Oncology worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,921,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 380.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,215,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 962,940 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 227,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 55,450 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 71,390 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.01. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.96.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 62.65% and a negative net margin of 6,143.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

