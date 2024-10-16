Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,301 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,785,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 333,362 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 174.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,833,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after purchasing an additional 9,430,606 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Tellurian by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,326,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 160,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth about $627,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tellurian by 12.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,380,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,724,000 after buying an additional 4,149,531 shares in the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,050,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down previously from $2.50) on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Tellurian stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tellurian Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72. The company has a market cap of $892.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.56.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 20.24% and a negative net margin of 129.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

