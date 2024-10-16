Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Invivyd, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD – Free Report) by 66.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,499 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invivyd were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invivyd during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Invivyd by 68.1% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 37,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15,376 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invivyd during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Invivyd by 4.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 786,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 31,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invivyd in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Invivyd in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Shares of Invivyd stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58. Invivyd, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $5.20.

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invivyd, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invivyd, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company developed INVYMAB, a platform that combines viral surveillance and predictive modeling with advanced antibody engineering.

