Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Position in Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alvotech were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Littlejohn & Co. LLC raised its position in Alvotech by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 1,218,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,890,000 after purchasing an additional 86,143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alvotech by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,125,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,197,000 after buying an additional 63,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alvotech during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alvotech from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Alvotech Price Performance

Alvotech stock opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $390.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of -0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.49. Alvotech has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alvotech will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alvotech

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.

