Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in uniQure were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of uniQure by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in uniQure by 58.5% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in uniQure by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in uniQure in the second quarter worth $74,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of uniQure from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

uniQure Price Performance

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.64. uniQure has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.95.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.08. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 158.09% and a negative net margin of 1,027.52%. The business had revenue of $11.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 million. On average, analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

