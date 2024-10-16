Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,241 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter valued at $920,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,341,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,909,000 after purchasing an additional 73,016 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth about $600,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 253.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 92,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 66,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 128,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 41,665 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FNB opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.88. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $15.65.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $403.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.14 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FNB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

