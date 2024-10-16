Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 700 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IMO. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 12.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,796,660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $258,817,000 after purchasing an additional 412,600 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 10,896.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 867,174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,135,000 after acquiring an additional 859,288 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 14.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 822,478 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,134,000 after acquiring an additional 105,205 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Imperial Oil by 134.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 747,929 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,588,000 after purchasing an additional 428,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth about $40,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on IMO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $75.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of $52.97 and a fifty-two week high of $80.17. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.44.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 10.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.4336 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.21%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

