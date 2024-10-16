Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $109,000 Position in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Biomea Fusion as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Biomea Fusion by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,416,000 after buying an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,481,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 177,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Biomea Fusion by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 90.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 28,085 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Biomea Fusion

In related news, Director Michael J.M. Hitchcock bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,900. This represents a 200.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 27.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMEA. Truist Financial raised shares of Biomea Fusion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Rodman & Renshaw raised Biomea Fusion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, RODMAN&RENSHAW raised Biomea Fusion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Biomea Fusion Price Performance

BMEA stock opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.45. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $394.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of -0.43.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

