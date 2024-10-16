Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $119,000 in Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Petroleum in the second quarter worth $48,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Imperial Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Imperial Petroleum by 355.6% in the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 45,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 35,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Imperial Petroleum by 174.4% in the first quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 398,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 253,230 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Imperial Petroleum alerts:

Imperial Petroleum Price Performance

Imperial Petroleum stock opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $112.99 million, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85. Imperial Petroleum Inc. has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $4.59.

Imperial Petroleum Profile

Imperial Petroleum ( NASDAQ:IMPP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.04 million during the quarter. Imperial Petroleum had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 16.33%.

(Free Report)

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.