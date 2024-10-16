Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes Position in Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 116,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Paysign at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paysign by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 48,489 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Paysign by 25.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,504,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 301,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Paysign by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 116,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 39,710 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in Paysign by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 102,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 15,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Paysign by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYS opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.42. The firm has a market cap of $205.55 million, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.96. Paysign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $5.59.

Paysign ( NASDAQ:PAYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 million. Paysign had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 32.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paysign, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Paysign in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

In other Paysign news, major shareholder Daniel Spence sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,090,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,724,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Strobo sold 29,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $134,792.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,811 shares in the company, valued at $952,541.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Daniel Spence sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,090,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,724,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,169 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,227 over the last quarter. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paysign, Inc provides prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing services for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. Its product offerings include solutions for corporate rewards, prepaid gift cards, general purpose reloadable debit cards, employee incentives, consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments and pharmaceutical payment assistance, and demand deposit accounts accessible with a debit card.

