Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 33,768 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 278.4% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the second quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on HAFC. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hanmi Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Hanmi Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Hanmi Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.31. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $21.10.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $106.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Hanmi Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.