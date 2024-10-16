Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes Position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 36.5% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

ProShares Ultra QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QLD opened at $101.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.55. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $110.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.29.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.