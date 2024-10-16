23,015 Shares in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) Bought by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontline during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its position in shares of Frontline by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 17,866.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Frontline by 4,965.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Frontline by 56.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Frontline to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Frontline from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Frontline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.06.

Frontline Stock Performance

FRO opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.45 and its 200-day moving average is $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.04. Frontline plc has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $29.39.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $409.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.88 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 29.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Frontline plc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontline Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.31%. Frontline’s payout ratio is 86.71%.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

