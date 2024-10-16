Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $509,000 in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 476,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 45,611 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BFZ opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $12.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.88.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.