Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 68,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GASS. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of StealthGas by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of StealthGas by 9.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,163 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in StealthGas by 21.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in StealthGas in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in StealthGas during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GASS opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.86 million, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.72. StealthGas Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $8.84.

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The shipping company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. StealthGas had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 44.79%. The firm had revenue of $39.12 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th.

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.

