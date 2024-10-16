Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,575 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Popular by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 294,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,924,000 after buying an additional 10,308 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Popular by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 282,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 249.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 23,436 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Popular by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 88,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,815,000 after buying an additional 8,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Popular by 1.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 708,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Popular news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 5,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total transaction of $577,499.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,387.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Popular Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Popular stock opened at $102.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.27 and a 12-month high of $105.01.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.38. Popular had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 36.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BPOP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Popular in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Popular from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Popular in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group upped their price target on Popular from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Popular from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BPOP

Popular Profile

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.