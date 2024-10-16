Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes $493,000 Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLX. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 9.3% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,070,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,366,000 after purchasing an additional 80,581 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 15.5% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.8% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLX stock opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $22.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.12.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $121.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.97%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

In related news, Director Judy S. Slotkin acquired 7,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $139,598.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,726 shares in the company, valued at $372,647.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

