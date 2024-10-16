Sanctuary Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 619.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

NYSE:BURL opened at $253.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.26. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.03 and a 12 month high of $282.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $276.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $274.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.94.

In related news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $472,370.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,230.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Burlington Stores news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $472,370.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,230.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $126,152.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,809,190.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,283 shares of company stock valued at $619,599. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

