Sanctuary Advisors LLC Invests $499,000 in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,221 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 262.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 664 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 153.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,323 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $232,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,371,246.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $232,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 281,842 shares in the company, valued at $9,371,246.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $377,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 145,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,985. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,776 shares of company stock valued at $848,050. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Stock Performance

NYSE:YELP opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.41. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $32.56 and a one year high of $48.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Yelp had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Yelp in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Yelp from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Yelp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Yelp in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

