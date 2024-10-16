Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes Position in Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXN)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,681,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF by 134.7% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 163,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,732,000 after buying an additional 94,137 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $2,192,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter.

Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPXN opened at $62.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $66.06 million, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.34 and a 200-day moving average of $58.54. Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $63.07.

Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 ex-Financials ETF (SPXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Ex-Financials & Real Estate index, a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap stocks, excluding firms in the financial and real estate sectors. SPXN was launched on Sep 22, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

