43,227 Shares in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Bought by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 43,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,041,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $486,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,468 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth $426,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 28.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 320.7% in the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,391,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $14.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.

Read Our Latest Report on PTEN

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.